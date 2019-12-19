ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail broke its own passenger record Thursday, when this year's 1.5-millionth passenger boarded the train.

As ridership grows, more routes could be added

In five years, SunRail has grown to serve four counties

The milestone marks the most passengers the rail company has had in a calendar year.

As ridership grows, more routes could be added. For months, there have been talks of Virgin Trains linking with SunRail, offering connections at Orlando International Airport and Meadow Woods and a plan to expand hyperlocal service to seven days a week .

Back in May, SunRail rolled out a $200,000-smartphone app to help people manage their trips on the go.

FDOT is in charge of funding and operating SunRail until May 2021, at which point the municipalities SunRail serves will have to foot the bill.