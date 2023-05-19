PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Big revenue is expected to be made for the city of Rochester from this week's PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Pittsford, but also for small businesses like street food vendors.

Harlayday Hots is making stomachs full on North Main Street in Pittsford. The owner, Charlie Clottin, is anticipating the PGA Championship crowd.

"We do get a lot of travelers that come on the canal and stuff, and this will just bring out tenfold," said Clottin.

The phone is ringing off the hook. Clottin is a retired police officer of 25 years. His food cart is minutes away from the Oak Hill Country Club where hundreds of thousands will attend. He's preparing to give visitors a taste of Pittsford.

"I've been buying food for days, man," said Clottin. "The freezers are well stocked, and we just hope that we don't lose any power. We'll be OK."

Huge revenue is expected to be made by the city, but the small businessman can cash in, too.

Chris Coyne stopped by the food cart to get a hamburger. He said he's been a fan of golf since he was a kid.

"Well, I kind of broke my foot, so I'm not going to be as mobile. But the fact of the matter is, I will be glued to the TV watching every single shot," said Coyne.

And so will Clottin. He is inviting people to stop by the stand before they head to the course.

"See all the traffic?" said Clottin. "They get stuck here and then they're trapped smelling my stuff."

The PGA Championship is expected to bring nearly $200 million to Rochester small businesses like Clottin's.