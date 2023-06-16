LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked upward slightly to 5% in May, up from a revised 4.9% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5% rate was above the 4.7% rate from May 2023.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the May unemployment rate was 3.2%, up slightly from 3% the previous month.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in May, 4.5% in April and 4% in May 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.7% in May, 3.4% in April and 3.6% a year ago.

Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 9,000 positions between April and May to reach more than 4.6 million.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 11,600 jobs, according to the EDD.