LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in May, down from a revised 5.4% in April, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The 5.2% rate was well below the 9.7% rate in May 2021.
In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted figures were not available, the May unemployment rate was 2.4%, down from 2.7% in April.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in May, down from 4.6% in April and below the 7.9% rate from May 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.6% in May, 3.6% in April and 5.8% in May of last year.
According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 9,700 jobs between April and May to reach more than 4.5 million.
The leisure and hospitality sector led the way by adding 6,700 jobs.