GATES, N.Y. — Wegmans says it has more than 100 positions it needs to fill immediately at its distribution center.

There are part-time, seasonal and full-time warehouse positions available as well as openings for truck drivers. All new hires are eligible for sign-on bonuses up to $1,500 for full-time positions and $750 for part-time.

The hiring event is being held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Wegmans Conference Center in Gates. Walk-ins will be accepted, but they recommend applicants fill out an online application before they go.

Full details on the available positions and the hiring event can be found here.