DARIEN, N.Y. — It's still winter but Six Flags is already getting ready for the dog days of summer.

The company just announced that they are looking to hire 1,500 workers at its Darien Lake location. They are trying to fill several roles including lifeguards, ride operators and food service workers.

“Six Flags Darien Lake is committed to providing a fun, fast-paced work environment for job-seekers across Western New York,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, applicants who come out for this hiring event could potentially be hired on the spot.”

An in-person hiring event is taking place Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the park.

Those interested can also apply online.