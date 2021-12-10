SANTA ANA, Calif. — He thought he’d retire in his uniform.

Robert Sanchez was an active U.S. Marine for 15 years. He served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. But he found himself looking for a new wardrobe after an injury forced his retirement from the military.

What You Need To Know The federal employment rate fell to 4.2% as more people went back to work



Working Wardrobes is an Orange County-based nonprofit that helps adults who are unemployed or underemployed get back into the workforce



They say they help about 5,000 people a year find jobs and that number is rising



Anyone in need of clothing or help finding a job can visit their website for more information



He was given 45 days to transition out of service.

“I was actually in Okinawa, Japan so I had to transition my spouse and my kids back to Orange County and try to figure out where I was going to get a job, and where I was going to live,” Sanchez said.

He applied for unemployment, and the EDD office referred him to Working Wardrobes, an Orange County-based nonprofit that helps adults who are unemployed or underemployed get back into the workforce. Referred clients can receive a free professional wardrobe from donated clothing, along with job placement and job training services.

The federal employment rate fell to 4.2% as more people went back to work.

Ashley Vulcan is the director of client services at Working Wardrobes. She said they help about 5,000 people a year find a job, and that number is rising.



“We’re starting to see a huge influx of clients now that the federal aid that was provided to so many has subsided,” Vulcan said.

“We’re starting to see people getting ready to come back to work.”

A career coach helped Sanchez with his resume, and he made the transition to human resources manager. But, he realized he hadn’t yet transitioned mentally out of the military.

The grief of losing his first job spiraled into a depression.

“I started having suicidal ideations, it kind of hit me,” Sanchez said. “I was always crying and I didn’t know why, or I was always happy and I didn’t know why.”

Working Wardrobes helped him with that by connecting him with specialized services for veterans. They also have services specifically for seniors, military families and the formerly incarcerated.



Sanchez received the mental health support he needed. He now feels his time as a marine doesn’t define who he is but gives him what he needs in life to become successful.

“I feel great. I think there is a blessing in any experience that anyone goes through,” Sanchez said.

Working Wardrobes has a clothing donation center in Irvine.

Anyone in need of clothing or help finding a job can visit their website for more information.