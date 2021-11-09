LOS ANGELES — Angelenos who are hoping to buy a Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets Tuesday might find themselves in the midst of a worker walkout instead. Fast food employees at McDonald’s franchises around LA are striking to call attention to unsafe working conditions and to advocate for AB 257, a California bill that would establish industry-wide standards for wages, working hours and other conditions involving the health, safety and welfare of fast food workers.

What You Need To Know Cooks and cashiers at three LA-area McDonald's are striking Tuesday



Fast food workers are protesting working conditions and showing their support for AB 257



AB 257 is a California bill that would establish industry-wide standards for wages, working hours and other conditions involving the health, safety and welfare of fast food workers



Fast food workers at Burger King and Jack in the Box locations in other parts of California are also striking Tuesday

Among the locations that are holding rallies, according to the labor rights group, Fight for $15 and a union:

The McDonald’s at 950 W. Floral Drive in Monterey Park: Fight for $15 says cooks and cashiers have reported sewage flooding in the kitchen leading to hazardous working conditions. State Sen. Bob Archuleta, Assemblymember Richard Bloom and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago will join the striking workers to show their support for AB 257.

The McDonald’s at 101 W. Manchester Ave. in Los Angeles: Fight for $15 says workers at this location have raised concerns about rampant violence in their store that management has failed to address. State Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer and local labor leaders will join the strike.

The McDonald’s at 8152 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles: Fight for $15 says that over the summer, workers at this location reported that a broken air conditioning unit caused suffocating conditions. Most recently, on Nov. 1, workers were told the store would close, causing them to lose their jobs. State Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Assemblymember Chris Holden will join the striking workers.

Strikes are also taking place at Burger King locations in San Diego and San Jose and at Jack in the Box locations in Oakland and Folsom, Calif.