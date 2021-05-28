HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Monroe County and the Builder's Exchange of Rochester teamed up to hold a career fair in Henrietta this week.

Organizers say there are plenty of opportunities to get to work right now with a local and nationwide shortage of construction and trades workers.

"We have the consistent drumbeat of 'you must go to college' or 'you must continue your education,'" said Aaron Hilger of the Builders Exchange of Rochester. "You're going to continue your education with construction but you're going to do it in a new way. You're going to learn a lot of new skills and different activities. You may work in the field or the offices but your learning continues. There's a perception, I think, that you move into this industry, and it's heavy and dirty and it's all hard work. It is hard work but it is a challenging, rewarding career."

If you missed the event on Thursday, you can find job postings with the Builders Exchange of Rochester through this link.