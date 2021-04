BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a job, Wegmans may be a place to check out this week.

The grocery chain is holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday for part-time and some full-time positions in the Buffalo area.

That includes cashiers, Instacart store shoppers, food production, cooks and stock crew.

To apply for the positions, or for more information on the virtual hiring event, visit the Wegmans career website.