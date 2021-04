ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hundreds of layoffs are coming to the General Motors plant in Rochester.

Local United Auto Workers President Dan Mahoney says layoffs will happen in August and will impact about a third of the plant's hourly workforce.

Mahoney says General Motors is eliminating those jobs because it is switching to a new supplier for fuel injectors.

Another round of layoffs is expected in 18 months as General Motors begins switching to producing more electric vehicles, according to Mahoney.