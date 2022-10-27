The city has chosen three finalists to develop its new research institution on Governors Island, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The Center for Climate Solutions will be “dedicated to researching, developing and demonstrating equitable urban climate solutions,” City Hall says, and is projected to create 7,000 permanent jobs in the city.

The facility will feature an anchor institution to study climate change, a laboratory, dormitories and a convening space for visitors, according to City Hall.

Adams’ office says the leading proposals came from three teams led by universities that became finalists in December.

One of the groups, called the Coastal Cities Impact Team, is marshalled by Northeastern University, which partnered with Fordham University and many other schools around the world for the project.

Another proposal, the New York Climate Exchange, is piloted by Stony Brook University and features other institutions and businesses, including General Electric.

The City University of New York and the New School lead the New York Coastal Climate Center, an additional team that is joined by other local schools like Columbia University, Cooper Union and New York University.

“Under our administration, New York City will be a global leader in studying and tackling climate change while rapidly growing our green economy — and the Center for Climate Solutions on Governors Island is at the heart of that vision,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday. “These finalist proposals reflect our bold vision for a climate hub that will train and employ the next generation of climate experts.”

Adams says one of the three remaining teams will be chosen as the winner in 2023.