The retail resale business is a multi-billion dollar industry that’s showing no signs of slowing down. Family owned Goods Galore Overstock in Greece is operating out of 20 times the space it started with as more and more people shop for everything on sale.

At a time when just about everything costs more, Selena Ozzimo and Bobby Follett are still finding, buying, shipping, sorting, pricing and stocking all kinds of merchandise from big box retailers at their overstock business Goods Galore.

Looking to save a few bucks? Resale business, Goods Galore in Greece has relocated four times and is now in 10,000 ft.² to sell retailer overstock, returns and box damaged goods. They say they do their research and price 30-40% less than any seller. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/j3FweH4Dsu — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 13, 2023

“So a lot of people shop with us to save 30 to 40% off that they are not going to save when they go to the big box stores,” said Salena Ozzimo. “If you are shopping, you should definitely price shop and do your research.”

This store has moved retail locations four times.

“Every single day, I’m online talking to my brokers, talking with direct contacts at larger retailers to see what they have available,” said Follett.

“We do toys at 30 to 40% off retail. Sometimes, we do a case pack program where we get multiple of the same toy and then we tend to do those at half-off retail,” said Ozzimo.

I see merchandise from Walmart, Target and Costco kitchen at Goods Galore. You never what you’ll find. They receive and restock items daily. Why not comparison shop? The new place is at Elm Ridge Center. @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/fnY24hdtEr — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 13, 2023

It is a lot of work to make sure that they are selling items for less than anyone.

“This item sells for $500 at Walmart, so we do our 30% off at $350,” said Ozzimo.

Menuka Subedi has a family of seven, so she is all about saving money wherever she can.

“If you shop this at Walmart or online, this would be like $80, $90 or even $100, but here it’s like $50, literally half of the price,” said Subedi, a Gates resident.

Items are restocked daily and include overstock and box damaged products from places like Costco, Walmart and Target. You never know what you are going to find.

Goods Galore is located at Elm Ridge Center in Greece. It’s open seven days a week.