ORLANDO, Fla. — At a very early age, Pinkie Wright Sanders new she wanted to inspire young people by being a teacher. But achieving that goal at the height of segregation came along with some challenges she says helped make her the woman she is today.

Pinkie Sanders was a teacher during time of racial divides

Was the 1st black teacher to lead class at Hillcrest Elementary

Despite discrimination, Sanders maintained love for teaching

Get more Black History Month coverage

Breaking down barriers, Sanders became one of the first African Americans teachers to integrate an Orange County elementary school.

With the turn of each page in her photo album, retired fourth-grade teacher Pinkie Wright Sanders shares pieces of her history, walking us down memory lane back to a time of racial divides in communities and classrooms throughout Central Florida.

Those divides were redefined in the late 1960s when schools in Orange County were integrated, making Sanders, the first African American teacher to lead a classroom at Hillcrest Elementary in Orlando.

“Some of the people there did not receive me right away. It took some time for them to realize that I was for real,” Sanders said.

The now 86-year-old family matriarch says during the early years at Hillcrest, she faced “real” challenges like discrimination but persevered because of her faith and life lessons taught early on by her parents.

“If it had not been for the way that I was brought up with love because nobody in my family ever talked about hate, it was always love. So when I walked into that school and I said, ‘Okay here we go,’” Sanders said.

With her head held high, Sanders walked into Hillcrest on day one as a fourth-grade teacher. She says even though those first days and weeks were rough, her faith and love for children kept her strong.

“There were times right after I got there, I stood by a student’s desk tap them on the shoulder and say something pleasant and they wouldn’t… okay in other words, ‘don’t touch me’… that’s okay… I kept on doing what I was supposed to do loving them or whatever until those same children were ready to do this (hugs herself) on their own,” Sanders said.

Warming hearts one child at a time, Sanders would go on to spend over 20 years at Hillcrest retiring in the early 90s but still to this day ,she can hear those whispers in the hallways. The students still calling out her name, hopeful for a lasting hug, and an “I love you.”

Love, she says, is an important reminder for teachers in classrooms today.

“You’ve got to love this job, you have got to love the children, and if you don’t love children, you don’t need to teach,” Sanders said.

Ten years after Sanders retired from Hillcrest Elementary, she was called again to the classroom, this time at The Christ School in Orlando where she was the first African American teacher at the elementary level.