DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's not every day that you hear a teacher speaking so frankly.

What You Need To Know Shane Story shares how he was a poor student



He said it was the help of a teacher that helped him



Learn more about A+ Teachers and nominate one here

Shane Story works as a support facilitator at David C. Hinson Middle School in Daytona Beach and says, "I wasn't always a good student and I think that's what makes me a good teacher is that I understand where they're coming from. I understand the struggles that they have."

Story gets it. He was raised in a single-family home where money was tight.

"I know what it's like to come to school and that be the best meal that you're going to have for the day," he said.

He now spends his days working for the social studies department, explaining that he works with other teachers to come up with a plan that will help students with disabilities.

He has a unique perspective and a teaching style that reflects it.

Story says, "I bring that approach to the classroom when you see a kid that's laying their head on the desk and you understand that the kid's not lazy that maybe the kid didn't eat last night or the kid was up waiting for their parents to get home at midnight so they could see them before they went to bed."

Story says he almost did not pursue a career in teaching but he admits two people in his teenage years changed his life.

"I actually had a teacher, Mr. Elliott, when I was in high school and he was the reason that I ended up graduating high school. If it wasn't for him, I would have dropped out. Him and his wife both were teachers at the school and if it wasn't for them, I probably wouldn't graduated," he shares.

Story says the Elliotts just found a way to get through to him.

"They found a way to motivate me and build a relationship with me and it helped me to have faith in myself," he says.

It was something that he never forgot even during his days in the Army and when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

Now he pays it forward at his school in memory of his teacher Stephen Elliott who passed away in 2019.

"I wanted a career where I could give back to my community and something that brought joy and happiness every day," he says.