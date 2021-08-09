MIMS, Fla. — So many teachers heading off to school for the first day of classes will arrive early and stay late with one mission in mind: serving their students needs. Heather Kelly is one of those teachers.

Kelly is a Brevard County A+ Teacher who says she tries to have a personal impact on her students at Mims Elementary School.

"We basically treat them like we'd treat our own children or grandchildren," she said. "They're not just students. It's not all about academics in my room, it's about growing people and good people."

Kelly, a former stay-at-home mother, has been a teacher for some 12 years now. She said her career has always focused on children who needed extra attention.

"I started subbing when my youngest daughter went to school and my son is autistic," she said. "I went into other classrooms where teachers or other substitutes were unwilling to go."

Kelly has been in the classroom ever since.

"I just fell in love with all of the students, especially the students that have obstacles they have to overcome," she said.

Kelly has felt right at home teaching kindergarten through sixth grade students with different abilities in her Exceptional Student Education (ESE) classes.

"I also just enjoy being with students and children in general," she said.

She admits a lot has changed over the years, especially in the age of COVID-19.

"Just getting on the Zoom meeting was a small miracle, so I'm not the greatest with the computer," she said with a chuckle. "My students will tell you that they'll say, 'Well Ms. Kelly, you have to actually turn it on and push the button."

Even with the changes and challenges that come with teaching, Kelly said she is thankful to be able to do the work that she does.

"I feel fortunate that I get to be a large part of their lives and have that much of an impact on them," she said.