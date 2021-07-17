WEBSTER, Fla. — Talk about a legacy of learning. A Sumter County A+ Teacher is leaving her mark on generations of life long learners. For Jennifer Lovett, teaching runs in the family.

Lovett says there is no other place she'd rather be than in the classroom at Webster Elementary School in Webster. She wants her students to feel that way too.

"We just have a really home feeling — family feeling — at our school and it just makes you want to stay. It really does," she said. "I talk to my kids at school the way I talked to my girls when they were growing up and we talk about each other's families — you know, to make those connections."

Lovett has been teaching at Webster Elementary for more than 20 years — kindergarten for 14 years and most recently first grade. Teaching wasn't her first career choice, even though her mother is a retired teacher.

"I just didn't think teaching was what I wanted to do, but I did want to work with kids and help them just not with academics — maybe more emotionally," Lovett said.

She had her heart set on being a school social worker, but took a job teaching at Webster Elementary, which has created a legacy of learning and love that runs deep.

"And now my middle daughter is also teaching at Webster," Lovett said.

It's the same school her daughter attended as a child.

"It's funny because they walk in and they're like, 'You're Ms. Lovett's daughter, and we already know you' — just because of me talking about my girls," Lovett said, reflecting on what her students tell her daughter when they're in her classroom.

"We're here to help each other," Lovett said. "We're here to learn from each other and that's just a part of life."