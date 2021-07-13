OCALA, Fla. — An Emerald Shores Elementary School teacher is setting the foundation and making it strong for her young students.

What You Need To Know Marion County teacher Emma Dingman helps young students build a strong foundation so they become lifelong learners



She teaches Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten students at Emerald Shores Elementary School in Ocala



Emma Dingman realized teaching was the career for her while she was tutoring a fellow student in college

Emma Dingman gives her students the building blocks they need in a relatable way.

Dingman says, "We implement academics through play. At the end of the day, I want students to enjoy the learning that they're doing and if they're interested then they're engaged."

Dingman is making sure that her 4 and 5 year olds in Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten at Emerald Shores Elementary School in Ocala grow confident, find their voice, collaborate and become more independent and prepared as young learners.

"I think that a lot of the time Pre-K or early childhood education can be perceived as babysitting. I think as long as the foundation is set early and strong in Pre-K and early education, I think they're set up for success," she says.

So of all the careers why did Dingman choose teaching? She says it all started when she was in college tutoring a fellow student for extra money.

She describes that life-changing moment saying, "She happened to have the ‘aha moment.’ I explained something and it clicked with her and she had been struggling with it for weeks and that's when I knew."

Dingman stumbled upon her passion and adds, "I think that my students need me just as much as I need them. They give me joy every day. It gives you a purpose."