OCALA, Fla. — An Emerald Shores Elementary School teacher is setting the foundation and making it strong for her young students.
Emma Dingman gives her students the building blocks they need in a relatable way.
Dingman says, "We implement academics through play. At the end of the day, I want students to enjoy the learning that they're doing and if they're interested then they're engaged."
Dingman is making sure that her 4 and 5 year olds in Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten at Emerald Shores Elementary School in Ocala grow confident, find their voice, collaborate and become more independent and prepared as young learners.
"I think that a lot of the time Pre-K or early childhood education can be perceived as babysitting. I think as long as the foundation is set early and strong in Pre-K and early education, I think they're set up for success," she says.
So of all the careers why did Dingman choose teaching? She says it all started when she was in college tutoring a fellow student for extra money.
She describes that life-changing moment saying, "She happened to have the ‘aha moment.’ I explained something and it clicked with her and she had been struggling with it for weeks and that's when I knew."
Dingman stumbled upon her passion and adds, "I think that my students need me just as much as I need them. They give me joy every day. It gives you a purpose."