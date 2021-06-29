WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — So many teachers are the unsung heroes in our community. Quietly and behind the scenes they make sure no student slips through the cracks in and out of the classroom.

What You Need To Know Ken Boyd is the band and orchestra director at a Winter Garden high school



He believes students need to strike the right balance in class



Discover more A+ Teachers and nominate one right here

A selfless act by a teacher years ago has had a domino effect by inspiring an Orange County A+ Teacher who helps his students hit all the right notes.

Ken Boyd is the band and orchestra director at West Orange High School in Winter Garden.

He says about his students, "They kind of set their own goals each year and it depends on the student leaders to do that."

Boyd talks about striking the right balance in the classroom.

He adds, "Especially the older kids can really get into having a good time but flip that switch off, 'We want to be really good.' They know how to laugh and then get right back to work."

He has been hard at work teaching at West Orange High School for 14 years and remembers his own time in his high school band and how the band director had a huge impact on him.

"My family was going through some rough times and they raised a bunch of money through the band boosters and I remember him giving me a checkbook and saying, ‘I need you to take care of the family while they're going through this hard time,’" he recalls.

He was really inspired and adds, "He didn't have to do any of that kind of stuff but he looked out for us and I wasn't the only one that he looked out for. So we do a lot of things like that for the kids to try to grow their world and get them outside of Central Florida. You wouldn't believe how many kids haven't even been on a plane before."

Boyd adds, "Watching students learn how to put their own passion into a piece of music or really anything they do is the thing that probably keeps me coming back.”

"It certainly isn't taking attendance every day. That's not the highlight!" he chuckles.