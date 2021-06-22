PALM COAST, Fla. — A Flagler County A+ Teacher is doing what she loves which is educating students. There is no place Caryn Taylor would rather be than teaching sixth-grade students at Rymfire Elementary School in Palm Coast.

Taylor says, "Once I went into the classroom, I knew that was where I was meant to be. I wanted to be a teacher since the day I walked in kindergarten. You can ask my mom. I had a whole garage full of students that were stuffed animals and dolls."

Taylor has been an instructor for more than two decades. She teaches students of all subjects like advanced math and she finds practical ways to help them relate to the lessons like when visiting the grocery store.

She adds, "Because sometimes they look at what they think is the better deal — is the lower price which stores try to pull in people that way but now they're able to really find out unit rate."

She says those are important lessons when it comes to considering job duties in future careers.

"We just finished geometry for that and we talked about construction, painting, and things you'd need to know — area, square feet, volume," she says.

Taylor is also one of the coaches for Future Problems Solvers program where a group of dedicated student volunteers meet a different need in the community for example taking part in virtual visits with area assisted living residents during the pandemic.

"That was really, really heartwarming to see that these kids — that's what they chose to do," she says.

She says putting others before themselves is a valuable lesson for students.

Taylor adds, "I think that's a really important valuable thing to instill in children."