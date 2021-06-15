SANFORD, Fla. — It's easy to teach what you love. Take one step into a Seminole County A+ Teacher's classroom and you'll see how his excitement and energy take learning to a whole new level.

To say Clayton Donnan just teaches at Crooms Academy of Information Technology, a magnet school in Sanford, is an understatement.

Donnan says, "I teach game design and game development but what I'm really teaching is project management and agile software development for teams and I teach the steel band, I teach game development for freshman and I teach 3-D Modeling and Animation."

When Donnan was his students’ age he was in his high school band and then the Marching Knights of the University of Central Florida where he graduated.

"I put out a whole bunch of applications and I got this particular interview in 2002 and I've been here ever since," he adds.

He has no regrets.

"Every day I wake up, I'm excited to come to school because the stuff that I get to do with the kids is fantastic and the bonds that we create are just also really amazing," he comments.

He chuckles and says, "And sometimes when the drummer is not here I get to play drums so it's a good time."