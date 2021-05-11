CLERMONT, Fla. — Lake County A+ Teacher Victoria Gordon explains the magic in her teaching style at Pinecrest Lakes Academy in Clermont.

She says with a big smile, "I have what I think of course is a wonderful sense of humor and I usually tell the kids stories about when I was little. "

With 21 one second graders all learning virtually, Gordon admits with a chuckle, "Oh Wow. It is crazy!"

But she says it's those sweet connections she makes with her students that really make all the difference in keeping them engaged so they learn.

"I'm crazy about candy and all the kids know I'm the Candy Lady. They think I eat it for breakfast. I have them convinced. They'll encourage me at lunchtime, 'Will you please go eat an apple?', and I say, ‘No yuck’ and I'll say, ‘I'm going to eat two Nestle Crunch bars.’ You know so we have this kind of funny relationship and they're funny too. They are hilarious," she reveals.

Gordon didn't initially choose teaching as a career. She was in college pursuing a law degree when she says she had an aha moment.

She says she knew she wanted to have more time to be a mother and teaching was a perfect fit.

She says, "I found my niche. I just found it and I've never regretted it not for a minute. There's just nothing like it personally to me. If you want to feel loved and admired it's a wonderful thing."