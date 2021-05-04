KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County A+ Teacher says at one point in her life she could never have dreamed of becoming an educator but now she can't imagine herself doing anything else.

"I'm going to do this for the rest of my life," Brittanie Behney says.

Behney teaches a total of 43 first graders online and in person at Mater Palms Academy in Kissimmee.

She explains why she loves her job with a smile, "No day is the same. No child is the same. Nothing is the same. I could teach this same thing every single day and it still wouldn't be the same."

While she teaches reading, writing, math, social studies and science, Behney didn't study education when she was attending college.

She majored in journalism instead but just didn't enjoy it as much as she thought she would.

She took a semester off and landed a job in Miami as a teacher's assistant and worked in the after-school program too.

Behney was hooked and adds, "I never thought I would be a teacher. If you told me back when I was like 20, 21 that I was going to be a teacher I probably would have laughed at you because I always thought kids were not my thing."

But she was wrong.

Behney had a complete change of heart and says, "Kids are spontaneous, kids are unpredictable, they are funny, they're wild. They are the epitome of what humanity needs to be. They are full of life."

Besides hitting the books, Behney wants her students to feel like they belong.

"We do spend the majority of our time together. This is your family. This is your second family. These are people you're going to see every single day for 180 days of the school year," she says.