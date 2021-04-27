SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Amy High brings a lot of energy, excitement and encouragement to her classroom.

The Idyllwilde Elementary Future Ready Academy school teacher still remembers the impact her own elementary school teachers had on her.

"For me, I always put my students first. Our students at Idyllwilde are phenomenal amazing little people who have a very, very bright future," she says.

It is a job High has held for the past 14 years teaching Exceptional Student Education students reading and math.

"Every child can learn. They just learn differently. Every child needs somebody that's going to advocate for them and teach them how to advocate for themselves," she says.

High's own second-grade teacher Ms. Manning inspired her.

High adds, "She just loved every single student. I remember she came to my house to meet my parents and that to me was so special. For my first communion, she made my headpiece that I wore for it and she didn't just do this for me she did this for everybody."

And it's that same loving spirit that High brings to her students.

She chuckles as she adds, "Teaching. It makes me happy. It feels like home. I just knew it was my place."