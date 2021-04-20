PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Volusia County A+ Teacher is going above and beyond by sharing lessons with her young students that they can use in and out of the classroom.

Sheri Washuta has a powerful way of teaching her students that no matter what comes their way it helps to keep it positive.

She says she encourages them daily with affirmations like, "Our day is off to a fantastic start. We're here together!"

She says that word “together” is important because it has the energy behind the learning atmosphere she creates every day as she welcomes kindergartners and first graders identified as gifted to her classroom at Horizon Elementary School.

"They walk in through the door and they're smiling and I'm smiling right back because no matter what we're going to do today we're in it together,” she says.

There is no negative energy allowed.

Washuta adds, "We're going to make it positive. It's going to be a learning experience — whether a fire drill happens — whether you forgot your lunch and try to decrease the external stressors that they may have."

It's hard to tell that teaching wasn't Washuta's first career choice.

"I went to school to become a registered nurse and I worked in the medical profession for approximately 10 years," she shares.

There was one part of her job that she really enjoyed that led her to teaching.

Washuta says, "The education part. Talking to patients about their diets. Talking to patients about their test results. Empowering the patients. I really enjoyed that."

These days Washuta is empowering her students by teaching them and motivating them. She adds with a big smile, "Yes and I relish every moment of it."