ORLANDO, Fla. — You've probably heard this before that some people are just born to be teachers and that's the case for Orange County A+ Teacher Darcy Schalk.

What You Need To Know Darcy Schalk explains why she loves teaching so much



In fact, it was her dream job since she was 8 years old



Discover more A+ Teachers right here

She teaches at Palm Lake Elementary School in Orlando. She says with a chuckle

"Kindergarten has changed tremendously since we were in kindergarten," she says with a chuckle.

Schalk has embraced the changes at a job she's adored for 27 years. She describes her students, "They are curious. They are hilarious. No day is like another."

During this pandemic she teaches 18 5-year-old students face-to-face and is happy with their progress.

"By the end, they are writing books. They're reading way beyond where they're supposed to be. They're problem solving word problems," she reveals.

Out of all the careers she could have chosen, she explains by she picked teaching.

"Hanging on my classroom bulletin board by the door when I was 8 years old, I wrote that I was going to grow up and teach. There's never been a question in my mind that I was going to grow up and teach kindergarten," she says.

Schalk starts early too when teaching her students life lessons.

She says she wants them to remember one thing, "Is to be kind. Treat others the way you want to be treated. Be inclusive. We share the saying, we share heart prints when we do something kind for someone and outside my class there's a sign that asks, ‘How many heart prints have you shared today?’"

Schalk loves teaching students and adds, "It's more of my life's work. It's not a job to me. It's more of my passion and it's really who I am."