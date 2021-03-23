OCALA, Fla. — Marion County A+Teacher Christine Fernandez has found a magical way to keep her kindergarten students at Shady Hill Elementary School in Ocala engaged so they can learn.

What You Need To Know Christine Fernandez says the students light up when they see the puppets



Each puppet has its own talent, to cheer students on or help them with words



She teaches all online classes and says, "I have always done a little of the element of imagination, and surprise and fun in my class."

One of those surprises quickly turned into a class favorite.

"I just realized how awesome the puppets look online and how they just sort of lit up with the puppets so before you know it I had to purchase a few more puppets," she says.

The instructor says each puppet helps with a different task.

"This is Princess Pom-Pom and she cheers on the kids when they're doing a good job, paying attention and listening. When we're building words they know Bob The Word Builder comes out to build words with them," she explains.

Fernandez listened to her heart when it came to teaching. It was her only career choice.

She says, "When I was a little girl I would have my stuffed animals lined up and my Barbie dolls there and I was teaching them while I was in elementary school."

Those childhood students are now coming to life these days to help her teach inside her real-life classroom.

She adds, "I just knew in my heart that I loved kids and I loved teaching and that it was going to be the career for me."