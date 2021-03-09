MELBOURNE, Fla. — A+ Teacher Christina Nestor really knows how to get her students at Quest Elementary School in Melbourne moving. She says she loves seeing their reaction to what she has planned for them each day.

Nestor says, "Kindergarten is hilarious. They come out and some of them will be like, 'whoa!' when they see the stations set up. I love that reaction. I love that response because I want them to enjoy and be as passionate about exercise as I am."

Nestor's passion for physical fitness came early on.

She says, "I've competed in athletics throughout my life. I did ballet and dance growing up. I did some track when I was in high school and then I got into powerlifting and I started competing in powerlifting."

She takes pride in the fact that she created the physical education program at the school 17 years ago with one goal in mind.

"Just to be active throughout their life that's what's most important," she says.

Nestor teaches about 800 kindergarten through sixth-grade students and leads them in fun fitness challenges.

Nestor says, "They measure upper body strength, endurance, balance, flexibility."

But instead of the challenges being pass or fail, students are encouraged instead to work hard to improve their scores.

Nestor says it an important lesson not just at school.

She adds, "Whatever we're doing in class I try to get the kids to take that home to their families and challenge their parents — challenge their sisters and their brothers. Whether it's turning on music and dancing or walking their dog, riding their bikes, swimming — something to be active every day. Just making those good lifestyle decisions and those healthy choices."