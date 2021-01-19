DUNNELLON, Fla. — A Marion County A+ Teacher knows what it's like to feel invisible and left out.

It's why Erin Darmody, a librarian at Dunnellon High School, has made it her life's work to make sure every student has a seat at the table and a book in their hands so they feel included and empowered.

"I really believe with an open mind and an open book, you can do just about anything,” Darmody says. "Dunnellon High School stole my heart from the moment that I walked in."

She describes her space as a 21st-century library at a small-town school. There's no longer a focus on complete silence either.

She says, "Most of the libraries in Marion County are just like mine. They want to foster language, they want to foster conversation because that's where learning happens in real-time. We also have a set of couches that are very popular. Students nearly run each other over to get to those couches."

It's all by design, Darmody adds, as she thinks back on missed opportunities when she was a student in the Ft. Lauderdale area.

"I grew up in a high school of over 3,000 students. I was lost in the sea of needs and I was not seen. So I really took that to heart when I became a librarian and I took that to heart and I knew I wanted to reach out to every student," she recalls.

Darmody adds, 'I try to buy books that are the most inclusive — the most diverse books that I can so that all of my students are heard whether they like hunting or whether they're interested in racial justice. I really believe that education is the way up, out, forward, onward."