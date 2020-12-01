ORLANDO, Fla. — A parent wrote to Spectrum News 13 to nominate her son's teacher, Kathleen Chen. She described the Orange County A+ Teacher as selfless, dedicated, caring and loving.

Chen teaches second graders at Palm Lake Elementary School in Orlando and is motivated to always put others needs before her own after a coach did the same thing for her when she was a young student.

Chen said, "I really want to make sure that my students believe in themselves and know that they are loved."

For Chen, it's her top priority. She added, "One of my motto's is, ‘Once you step into my classroom you are part of my family.’"

The parent who nominated her said Chen creates a magical-learning environment with a superhero theme to make the kids feel special and parents always feel included.

Chen said, "Let's just say in the pandemic, I had a lot of families that were working from home as well as helping to teach. If they were stressed out, I wanted them to know that they could always lean on me and that I was always their support as well as their child's support."

Chen says she wants to pay it forward because her mentor, Coach Eric Spee, went above and beyond to help her family when she was in the sixth grade.

Chen became emotional when she explained how he supported her during a tough time, "When my dad was sick, he was there to encourage me. He was just like a father figure."

Sadly her father passed away nine years ago.

All this time though Spee has remained in her family's life and even officiated her wedding.

She said Spee made a big impact on her life, "It's just because my dad was sick and my mom worked full time and my sister and I were always at school and it's like he was always that encouragement."

Chen says his influence at the right place and at the right time is something she will never forget. She's on a mission to do the same for others.

Chen added, "I also want to help them that way because the same thing was done for me."