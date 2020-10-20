MELBOURNE, Fla. — Talk about a lesson hitting home: A troubling observation with a young family member during an overseas vacation is what drove a Brevard County A+ Teacher to choose a career path in education.

Regina Graham says despite her cousin who lives in the Philippines being teased for being the oldest and the tallest in his class, he refused to break his promise to her to stay in school.

"I enjoy school a lot and I feel like they do too," says the teacher from Sherwood Elementary School in Melbourne.

She says her greatest joy is the time she spends teaching first graders. She says, "Yes they're not my kids but in the classroom they're my kids."

She almost skipped a career in education but while on summer break from college she visited the Philippines where her mother is from and was stunned to learn one of her cousins wasn't attending school.

She recalls, "So I said, ‘We're going to do school at your house’ and so we did that.​ I would do little tests for him and things like that. He got everything correct one time and he was so excited and I was so excited and so that was that moment that I was like okay. I came back to America (and) changed my major and I kind of never looked back."

Graham, who grew up in Brevard County, focuses on each of her Central Florida student's futures.

"Seeing the growth — not just physical but like their social and emotional — the academic growth. You just see so much. I enjoy the relationships. I enjoy having the opportunity to teach them skills that they will use for the rest of their life," she says.

Meanwhile, her cousin graduated from the sixth grade last year.

Graham adds, "He is doing great and continuing going to school. He had some tough days with unkind classmates, but he kept with it! I am so proud of him for facing adversity especially for being so far behind, but jumping right in to fulfill his promise to me and to reach his goals. My dream is to be able to go back to the Philippines and see him graduate from high school and eventually college. He has a long way to go, but I have no doubt he will get there. I hope he is proud of me too!"