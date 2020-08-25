HOLLY HILL, Fla. — A Volusia County A+ Teacher refuses to let coronavirus impact her connection with her students.

Josie Stumpf, a teacher at Holly Hill School in Holly Hill says, "In the spring, I took the opportunity to visit every single student's home to leave them a package to let them know that I care about them."

Stumpf goes all out to make sure her students know that that struggles and even failure do not have to define them.

She says, "Spending that little bit of extra time to let those students know you're invested in them still makes a world of difference."

It is something that Stumpf knows all too well.

"I always start the year with a coffee shop vibe. So it just feels like we're working in groups and we want to sit down and have conversations and learn together. I share personal stories about myself. I really struggled. I struggled with reading, with comprehension, with vocabulary, with spelling," says the fifth grade teacher of language arts and social studies.

But all that changed in her 11th grade psychology class at Mainland High School thanks to her teacher, Mr. Henry.

She recalls, "The atmosphere was like nothing that I had experienced before and he was the first person to say, ‘What are you going to study in class and what are your plans for the future?’"

Stumpf was so moved by that encouragement that she knew that she wanted to become an educator.

"I'm the first person in my family on any side in any generation to graduate college," she adds.

Her life has come full circle as she follows in Derrick Henry's footsteps these days. She says he is still a great influence on her.

Derrick Henry is actually the assistant principal at the very same school where she teaches. Henry is also the Daytona Beach Mayor.

Stumpf now spends her days trying to pay if forward. She says, "We start every day kind of bonding and building those relationships."