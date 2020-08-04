OVIEDO, Fla. — The parent who nominated Jessica Thompson as an A+ Teacher says her two daughters always looked forward to going to St. Luke's Lutheran School in Oviedo.

Wendy Hanus says Thompson is always so positive, foster's a love of learning and is just an extraordinary role model.

Thompson says her number one goal is simple.

"I want to have a classroom that is filled with love. I see each one of the kids as a unique creation that has special gifts and talents and I just want to bring out the best in each one. I want each one of them to feel safe and know how much they're loved and how special each of them are," she said.

Thompson adds, "I really feel like teaching is the most rewarding job that I could possibly have. When I was in high school and college, I tried lots of different jobs and nothing ever just filled me the way that teaching does. When I work with kids and when I see little light bulbs go off in their heads and when I when I watch their growth, that just fills me more than anything else possibly could."

Thompson has loved working with kids for some time now, adding that she always loved being around children.

"I always loved being with kids. I loved to babysit. I worked in extended care. It's my calling I think," said the teacher.

She teaches all subjects and has been an instructor at St. Luke's Lutheran School for 13 years.

She says, "Third graders and fourth graders are a wonderful age to teach because they can do so much. They can think so deeply. They can ask great questions and have great discussions but they're still so sweet and young and they love their teacher and just want to do everything to please their teacher."

The coronavirus pandemic completely changed the way they do things at the school. That one-on-one interaction in Thompson's class is very different now.

Thompson says, "We got into this field to develop relationships and be with our students and nurture them and that's hard to do from a distance."

Still she says no matter how they meet the connection remains.

Thompson adds, "They're so resilient. They're so flexible and I had a student zooming with me from the beach the other day, so I think it's kind of an adventure for them right now but I think as they grow and look back they're going to realize this was a huge piece of history that people are going to talk about for a long time and they were part of it."

Because the school goes up to the eighth grade, Thompson says she's really been able to see her students grow and she keeps in touch with them even once they're gone.

"I have taught students who are now adults and doctors and teachers and it's really cool to watch them grow and blossom," she says.