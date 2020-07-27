ORLANDO, Fla. — The beat goes on in Caitlyn Lapuz's classroom, where she teaches dance at Sun Blaze Elementary School in Orlando.

What You Need To Know Caitlyn Lapuz teaches dance at Sun Blaze Elementary



Lapuz wants to help students with self-esteem



Check out more A+ Teachers

"Some of these kids have never ever taken dance,” Lapuz said.

But every student gets an opportunity to shine in her class. That's one of the reasons Lapuz was nominated to be an A+ Teacher.

"It's always been a passion of mine. I could never imagine doing anything else. It brings me so much joy and happiness to watch my students succeed,” she said.

Success isn't just measured in how well they perform — it’s also measured in how much they grow in her class.

"Some of them are shy. Some of them are not academic achievers, and to see those students shine and have the confidence to be themselves is really just icing on the cake,” Lapuz said.

She says the payoff is when that confidence carries over into their other classes.

"I really try to be a support system for them and give them the self-esteem that they can carry into their academics,” Lapuz said.

Though Lapuz has danced most of her life, teaching wasn't her first choice.

She laughed as she explained, "I thought I was going to be a dental hygienist, and when I started taking those classes, I realized this isn't for me."

Teaching, however, was one of the best moves of her life.

"The great thing about my class is that they can come, and it's an outlet for them to express themselves, to be creative, and to work as a team,” Lapuz said.