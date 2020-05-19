ORLANDO, Fla. — This school year is about to be history as the semester winds down soon for summer break. But one Orange County A+ Teacher continues to deliver unforgettable history lessons even when those lessons are now online due to the coronavirus pandemic .

What You Need To Know Discover more A+ Teachers here

Michael Krysinski gets a lot of double takes at Jackson Middle School in Orlando.

He said, "When students see me dressed up. It doesn't matter if it's a leprechaun, a cupid, or a soldier they immediately think I'm crazy."

He is crazy. Crazy about history. Krysinski says it's personal.

"My 4th great grandfather was a Union Soldier,” he said.

His passion is just one of several reasons why he was chosen as an A+ Teacher.

"If I can capture their attention for that brief moment, then I've won. I'm trying to prepare them not just for high school but for the rest of their lives,” he explained.

Krysinski was an eighth grade student himself when one of his teachers made a lasting impression on him.

"He was able to come in dressed up in uniform. He had traveled around the world and I said, 'I want to be like this guy,’” he said.

Krysinski did follow in his teacher's footsteps. He graduated from high school and went into the military.

He said, "I was able to go and use that military service to travel around the world and actually see the history itself."

These days Krysinski is still focused on his students but now he reaches them through distance learning.

"With Canvas I can see everything the students are doing. I can also give them immediate feedback,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic remains a top concern for Krysinski too since his wife is a nurse.

He said, "Where she works they are testing for coronavirus, and there's always that chance that she is going to go and become sick herself or bring that home. My wife is doing exactly what she was trained to do and that is to take care of people and that's is just one of the many things that I love about her."