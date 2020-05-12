PALM COAST, Fla. — While schools are closed across Central Florida for the rest of the school year, one A+ Teacher is making sure the learning doesn't wither away for her students.

The hands-on lessons Michelle Coolican has already provided in class for her middle school students continue to grow. Coolican teaches at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast.

"We have a raised bed garden, we do composting. We've done field trips for environmental science where the kids take water quality," she said.

Pictures she shared with Spectrum News 13 show the depth of that learning before the coronavirus pandemic closed our classrooms.

Whether outside in nature or inside Coolican's science class, she says one thing always rings true: They all have a lot of fun.

She said her students are focused on discovering new things through lots of project-based learning.

“I'm always trying to find creative ways to make sure that all students feel included and are successful. I think the reason why I continue to love every day is because of the students and what they bring, the joy that they give me from their ideas and their excitement," she said.

It's that dedication that led to Coolican being chosen as an A+ Teacher.

That excitement continues at her students’ homes as they have transitioned to online learning. ​

"It's nice to see the students learn something that they can apply to real life in my classroom," she said.

Coolican has taught at Buddy Taylor Middle School for 13 years.

Her life's work has been working with youth.

"It's a passion. It's a joy. I love doing it. It has been a true blessing for me," she said.