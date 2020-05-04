KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County A+ Teacher is being recognized for knowing when to push her students and knowing when to go with the flow.

Tamara Sanchez teaches science at Thacker Avenue

She said many of her student are facing big challenges

Discover more A+ Teachers here

Before the coronavirus pandemic happened, Spectrum News 13 spent some time in Tamara Sanchez's science class at Thacker Avenue Elementary School to see how she inspires kids to believe in themselves especially when struggles arise.

Sanchez's students were bubbling over with excitement over their experiments at Thacker Avenue Elementary School in Kissimmee.

One of her students, Justice Viruet nominated her as an A+ Teacher.

He explained to us why: "Because she's nice to all her kids. No matter what, if they have problems at home she'll help them through it."

Sanchez said right now, many of her students face big challenges.

"We have a lot of students who are homeless who live with other people who are travelling from Puerto Rico or other countries that are coming here and they struggle with just a transition. They struggle with the language and a lot of times because if they're not receiving the help at home, they do struggle academically,” she said.

Sanchez said she tries to strike the right tone to encourage every student.

She said, "If I notice that some students are ahead of the game I allow them to move on, and I'll work with the kids who are a little behind."

"I want people to know that she's the best teacher in the world,”

Sanchez just homes her students continue to build on the lessons she's teaching them.

“I want them to know that they were loved and that they take that with them for other people to experience. I want them to be really good people and to believe in themselves,” she said.