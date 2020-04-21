ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County instructor really knows how to immerse her students in their lessons. Nora Marrero makes it her mission to make sure each of her students is a happy camper.

Students learn by electric candelight while in tents in classroom

The moon helps students learn, teacher Nora Marrero says

Discover more A+ Teachers here

When Spectrum News 13 stopped by her 5th grade class at Sun Blaze Elementary School , her students hard at work in a very unique setting.

Student, Deborah Rodriguez said, "I'm in the campsite that Ms. Marrero has created for us."

Rodriquez and one of her classmates were sitting outside a tent with a roaring make-believe fire.

"Outdoors having fun, you know singing songs lighting a campfire," she said.

The English Language Arts students were learning under the stars by candlelight with the recorded sounds of nature playing in the background.

They used small flashlights to beam down at their school work.

Marrero said of the unique method, "You want to set the mood. You really want them from the moment they walk in — that they just feel like they're a part of something special. Something different."

This is just one of several reasons why Marrero was nominated as an A+ Teacher.

She added, "We go by the motto of, ‘Work hard, play hard’ and that's exactly what we do."

But make no mistake about it, Marrero's students are learning.

Aaliyah Maat is also one of her students. She summed up the lesson.

"Elephants are one of the examples of the animals at risk because there are poachers and they're taking their tusks," she said.

Marrero added, "So they're learning all that vocabulary. They're learning all this fact and evidence and it still goes along with that camping theme. There's lots of high expectations here. I think that I put that on them and they have for themselves so they always rise to that occasion."

A teacher for 13 years, Marrero became emotional saying she was shocked to learn she was nominated as an A+ Teacher.

With tears welling up in her eyes, she said, "I do love and care for my students so much."