While classes in person may be history right now, Spectrum News 13 recently visited a Brevard County instructor's class to see how this A+ teacher's lessons will live on.

You could hear a pin drop in Tim Hillmann Sr.'s history class at Eau Gallie High School as his students listened to one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s moving speeches.

“The March on Washington” is just one of many notable events Hillmann teaches. The reason why Hillmann was nominated though is for the passionate way he teaches. Students say it really makes history come alive.

His students admit he is serious about the lessons but they say his sense of humor is really refreshing too.

"It definitely makes it easier to pay attention. So you're not just snoozing away in class," student Jailyn Plymale says.

Isabella Reed is also a student who says while giggling, "He makes the class fun and stuff. So it's interesting."

Hillmann said while chuckling, "A couple of days I wake up and go, ‘Hmm. This is a bad life choice.’ But most days I throw my leg over the Harley. I ride to work. I smile."

It is crystal clear Hillmann loves what he does.

He added, "I teach history and it's not so much the factoids that's important to me is that the kids understand why this happened so that hopefully at some point in the future one of these little geniuses will go, 'Hey that guy Hillmann was right. This stuff repeats itself over and over and over again.' But my goal is to have you understand something about history but more about yourself and where you fit."

