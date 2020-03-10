WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Students smile as they warm up their voices at the start of Elhassanya Alibouch's special education class. She says she wants all her students to find their own voice.

Elhassanya Alibouch's teaches at Winter Springs High School

She creates a safe place so her students can be productive

You can nominate an educator as an A+ Teacher here 🍎

It is just one of the reasons she was nominated as an A+ Teacher due to her commitment and approach to teaching at Winter Springs High School .

She says, "I want my students to be involved and motivated in everything and to take ownership of their learning."

Alibouch says her job is to create an environment that is a safe place where students can be productive and engaged.

She said while she has plenty to teach her students, they are teaching her too.

"I found myself everyday learning from them," she admitted.

She says her students can and are learning.

Alibouch says, "I want everybody to embrace that diversity because when we do so we are helping those kids who think and learn differently."

Alibouch is originally from Morocco. There she taught math and science before moving to Central Florida where she took a job at Winter Springs High where she was initially a teacher's aide.

She says she was really moved by seeing other teachers in action.

"I am deeply thankful for those teachers who inspired me to find my calling and my purpose in life," she said. "We are having fun everyday. So like for me I am here to have fun. I am here to change lives and make a difference and they see it happening."