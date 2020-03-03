KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County A+ Teacher digs deeper to help her students grow academically and socially.

Her fifth grade math and science students say the seed she's planting in them is taking root.

Hands go up and stay up in A+ Teacher Jennifer Rodriguez's classes. Her students at Osceola Science Charter School are so engaged in the learning process that they say learning in her class is never boring.

"The way she teaches us it's a way that I've never seen a teacher teach,” said student Kamilah Coronel.

Emmanuel Mendez, another student in her class, said, "She doesn't give up on us. She doesn't stop until we understand what we're learning."

Rodriguez says this is her 19th year teaching. So what's her secret? It's the reason she's being recognized. Rodriguez says it's about giving her students the confidence to problem solve.

"The hands on things, trying to relate it to real life — it's very important because even as we talk about ecosystems now, we have to take care of our earth. It's our kids that are the future that's going to be able to do that,” she explained.

Rodriguez added, "I try to give them what they need academically, and if they have any problems socially I'll help them as well. I just try to uplift. If they're having difficulties getting through their day, it's just a matter of giving somebody a smile, or making a joke to make them feel just a little bit better."