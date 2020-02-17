APOPKA, Fla. — You have to bust a move and carry a tune in Lainie Clowers-Gwynne's science lab.

Lainie Clowers-Gwynne teaches elementary school science

Her method of teaching? Making students sing and dance.

Her students were learning all about the water cycle, weather, and climate when Spectrum News 13 visited her classroom.

Clowers-Gwynne was decked out in a raincoat dancing on the table with the soles of her shoes glowing in the dark. Her students were singing and dancing too.

This is the type of fun that every student dreams of at Dream Lake Elementary in Apopka.

Student Sevenn Edwards told us, "There's always something to do. She's very hyped. Like, some teachers would just put a paper and say, ‘Fill in the answers.’"

"I try every single day to make learning as fun as possible. I want students to leave my science lab with a passion for science. I want them to be hungry for more,” Clowers-Gwynne said.

It's really hard to believe that Clowers-Gwynne almost choose a completely different career.

"I actually went to school to become a dentist, and I have a degree in biology. When I went to intern at the dentist office I was like, ‘No way! I'm not doing this the rest of my life!’"

And that's a good thing for her students, because when the lights come on in her classroom, the excitement around learning doesn't dry up.

Clowers-Gwynne’s students are mesmerized, as she not only creates things like a cloud in a jar, but she also makes it rain in the classroom.

She gets misty-eyed talking about what these students mean to her.

"I truly care about each student that comes into my science lab. I don't just want to teach every child. I want to see every child and make sure every child is seen. They are heard and that they know that I love them,” she said.