ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An Osceola County A+ Teacher was nominated for his insight in knowing how to unlock his students' potential.

Alex Moore is the Theater Arts director at St. Cloud High school . His students shine on stage because of his unwavering passion and dedication.

Moore's students work hard to master monologues in Shakespeare on stage. None of them seemed surprised that Moore was chosen as a Spectrum News 13 A+ Teacher.

One of his students Brayden Noble says, "Instead of just sitting from afar and just watching and then giving you notes, he'll come and help you and he'll work with you."

Moore says he sees so much potential in his students.

"They have that big emotion. They have those big personalities but then we put them on stage and a bit of that stage fright or a bit of that embarrassment steps in. So it's unlocking how their personalities can start to shine on stage," explained Moore. "They don't know what they can do and so getting to come in and discover that they can be a leading role — that they can sing a classic Broadway tune or say some amazing words from Shakespeare and often they never knew they had that potential."

Moore's goal is to reset their imagination.

"They're told especially in high school that they need to grow up to mature and at that point we lose that ability to think outside of the box," he said.

Thinking out of the box, Moore says is key whether they choose a career in arts or not.

"He's able to connect with every student and allows us to push ourselves," exclaimed student Tyler Newton.