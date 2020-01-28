CLERMONT, Fla. — A Lake County A+ Teacher is using a different set of ingredients to introduce her Pre-K students to the idea of math. Eloisa Titcomb has learned that a bite of a sweet treat can go a long way to help young kids with the building blocks of numbers.

At Clermont Elementary Titcomb's students don't just want a taste they're eating it up. Everywhere you look you see bright smiles and hear sweet giggles as their

Tiny hands slather a heap of frosting and piles of colorful sprinkles on top of their gingerbread cookies which just happens to be their math lesson for the day.

This unique teaching style and the pure bliss in the classroom is just one of several reasons why Eloisa Titcomb was nominated as an A+ Teacher.

The math lesson is one her students can really sink their teeth in. First they decorate the cookies and then each student is allowed to take just one bite of it.

Titcomb then has students put their cookies on a huge graph in columns matching the area the students removed whether it was a leg, an arm or the gingerbread cookie's head. She explains, "Graphing is a big part of our day like organizing data then we talk about concepts of more and less."

It's not just math she's teaching her students either. Titcomb adds "One of my biggest goals now is social interaction with each other and that's very important so they can get along and be a team."

Titcomb is taken aback over being nominated as an A+ Teacher. She adds: "It made me very nervous but it's very cool. I'm very happy to have people come and see how important Pre-K is. Often I'm looked at as just babysitting but it's a very important part of their development."

A+ Teacher Eloisa Titcomb​ is proving she's an important part of that development too.