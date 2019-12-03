BUSHNELL, Fla. — They say that reading is fundamental, but Sumter County teacher Kimberly Borum goes beyond fundamentals to challenge her students to be more than basic, and all the while, maintaining educational balance.

To say Borum is passionate about teaching reading is an understatement. She says she realizes it can be a difficult class for her students at South Sumter High School in Bushnell to be in at this level, but she says mastering the skill is critical.

"Reading is a lifelong skill. You need it to get from point A to point B when you're reading directions. You need it when you're reading a contract or filling out a contract when you're buying a new home,” Borum said.

It's that commitment and dedication that led to Borum being chosen as an A+ Teacher.

Her students say her gentle way of challenging them helps them learn.

"It's just a good class to be in. I feel it has definitely made an effect on me and a positive one,” said Victoria Norris.

Another student, Damian Vargas, said, "She makes us feel as if it's a big family. She makes every student feel comfortable like they belong here."

Borum has a quote from former slave, author, and newspaper publisher Frederick Douglass posted prominently in her class.

It reads: "Once you learn to read, you will be forever free."

"I really think that reading can set you free when you understand anything and everything that you're reading,” Borum said.

With 15 years of experience in education Borum said it's important for her to understand each of her students in order to reach them.

"It's like a mystery or a puzzle. Finding out what best suits your students. It's just great to see when the lightbulb goes on in their minds and in their heads that, 'Oh I get it now.' That's what teaching and education is all about,” she said.