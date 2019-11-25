CLERMONT, Fla. — Several students tell Spectrum News 13 that Lake County teacher Mike Tarquine has changed their lives.

The Windy Hill Middle School teacher says he's passionate about his students because teaching saved his life.

"The job where I was before, there was so much anxiety and so much stress. Coming to a job like this, being able to do what I love to do, and getting back to what I was passionate about doing, which is performance has meant everything to me. It's saved my life for sure,” Tarquine said.

Pure joy — that's what so many people say they see in Tarquine's teaching style whether he's directing his students in choir or theater class.

He explained who inspired him: "When I was in high school I had an amazing theater director, and he is still a friend of mine today, and I said when I was a student that I wanted to be just like that teacher. He cared for his students. I've never seen somebody work the way he worked and was always so happy about everything that he was doing."

Students say he helps build their confidence. Tristan Ohea is one of those students.

"I can definitely say that I can talk to people easier now than when I was in sixth grade because in sixth grade I was so shy. I could barely even talk to the teachers,” Tristan said.

Another student Melody Antmann said, "When I first came here, I was like, I'm going to like this class, but I don't think it's going to be my favorite, because my past experiences haven't always been the best. But when I came here my whole life changed, and it's been like my favorite thing to do."

Tarquine was nominated as A+ Teacher for all he does, not only for students but also for the community. He's the brainchild behind "Wolfy's Market" an on campus food market that ensures students at the school never have to go hungry.

"If they want simply a snack for the morning they come in and they grab it. If they want to take home food their family for dinners, family members, siblings even on the weekends, we bag it up and send it home with them,” Tarquine said.

He also puts on "Wolfy's Wonderland," which is a gift shop that opens for students one day only in December.

"They choose what they want. We wrap it and we send it home with them, and they have something that they can give over the holidays,” he said.

Tarquine's students also put on an annual concert for Disabled American Veterans.

"I come from a family with lots of military veterans in it, and I know there are students here in my program whose parents aren't even home because they're overseas right now,” he explained.

Tarquine says it's wonderful that people want to recognize him as an A+ Teacher, but he says he couldn't do it without his fellow teachers, students, and staff.

"To me this is not work. I've worked before, and I didn't like it, and I came here and I do what I love with people who I love doing it with. This is the best experience any person could have. In class and out of class with the community with my students. It's wonderful."