WINTER PARK, Fla. — Students scramble to get inside Orange County A+ Teacher Robert Agagnina's classroom each day. It is something about his personality and the atmosphere that just puts students at ease making learning easier.

Robert Agagnina says it's all about building positive relationships

Students say the easy-going atmosphere in the class makes it easier to learn

When Spectrum News 13 stopped by, there was a lot of laughter and learning going on in his English class.

Agagnina does not take himself too seriously despite having nearly a decade of teaching under his belt at Lake Howell High School in Winter Park.

He was nominated for his special way of getting through to his students.

One of his students, Brian Santos says, "He was like the best teacher I ever had. I never understood English or literature and he helped me out to understand it."

The culture in the classroom and the collaboration are conducive to learning students say.

Lisa Chaparro is also a student who says, "Everybody helped each other with everything literally and everybody knew each other and it was just a fun class."

Agagnina says his goal is to always make sure his students feel included.

"Building those really positive relationships, that's what it's all about," he explained, saying that teaching is in his blood. "I grew up here in Central Florida (and) went to our public schools and I just felt that I found such a passion for working with people and helping others."

That passion really shines through. Agagnina says, "So it's a love for literature, it's a love for writing, it's an understanding of grammar and how that all works in communication."

Agagnina is proud to play a part in his student's success and their future.

He says, "I have students at Seminole State, UCF, students at Princeton. I feel so much love that they could go on to lead these lives. I couldn't be more proud."

Agagnina's students say there is just no question that he is the epitome of an A+ Teacher.

Chaparro adds, "I think he really deserves this."