ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An Osceola County A Plus Teacher is a star in the classroom and even though her students love monkeying around, they are learning in the process.

It is hands on learning in Tammy Marriage's kindergarten class at Harmony Community School in St. Cloud.

Marriage has been teaching for more than two decades. Students say she has managed to master a way of making tough subjects fun, which is why a family member of a student nominated Marriage.

Her students are quickly recognized wherever they go because of their special t-shirts.

"We're yellow, we stand out. I just love 'Marriage Monkeys,' it just has a nice ring to it. They got a little monkey on the front and they got a little monkey butt on the back," Marriage says.

Marriage's students are the apple of her eye and she is committed to them.

She adds, "My job is to have them love school. They have the whole rest of their life to have just regular. Kindergarten has to be WOW!"

Students say one of the things they like most about her class is the science experiments.

Marriage adds, "They're just sweet. I have a great group of monkeys. They're very kind, loving. Kindergartners. This is their first true experience where they're in big kids school."