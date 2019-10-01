ORLANDO, Fla. — Moushaumi Robinson is helping her students bring home the gold as she once did as an Olympic athlete.

A grandparent of a student nominated her, saying Robinson is paving the path for her students' success and she is committed to helping each of her students to be winners.

Robinson is a motivator and she is constantly on the move in the classroom. She says, "It's amazing how far words of affirmation take a 5 year old to an 85 year old. It's all the same."

The grandparent who nominated the Lake Silver Elementary School teacher describes Robinson as a "super hero", an "amazing woman" and a "true champion!"

Robinson truly is a champion too as she is an Olympic gold medalist who still trains as a track and field athlete. Robinson proudly shows off her medal while telling Spectrum News 13, "Athens '04 was the last pure gold medals that were given out."

She tells her students she is living proof that anything is possible.

"Being an Olympic gold medalist and being in the classroom — it's allowed them to see how you can set goals — it's a goal I set at 7," she explained, adding she tells her students it is never too young to dream big. "They are young but they're capable."

Before she ever even thought about slipping on a pair of running shoes, she says one person inspired her to consider teaching.

She adds, "I wanted to be a teacher because I had such an amazing teacher when I was in the third grade."

Robinson sets the bar high in her classroom and explains, "Giving them accountability. Being respectful to their feelings but also setting a standard and being non-negotiable about the things that they need to do. I celebrate their success whether it is big or little. It creates this inspiration in them that anything is possible no matter their circumstances."