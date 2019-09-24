PALM BAY, Fla. — Brevard County A+ Teacher Eric Miller is sharing some important lessons with his students — he wants them to know his commitment to them is deeply personal.

Teacher Eric Miller nominated due to relatable, approachable style

He wants his students to have a positive impact on society

He tells his students, "So I wanted to have a nice reminder of why we study things like history, sociology, psychology, economics, and government, because these are courses that allow us to have a positive impact on society."

Miller was nominated by a parent due to his relatable and approachable teaching style.

"He's really constructive but at the same time, he makes sure we have fun with it so we learn easier,” said Brenna Reed, one of Miller’s students.

Students like Sierra Cavanaugh say they're learning some critical life skills too.

"He taught us how to figure out our checkbooks and write checks. We were learning about financing cars. We were learning how to finance for college and loans," she explained.

Students say the atmosphere Miller creates in the classroom is key.

"There's a lot of open communication. He does a great job of explaining things," said student Grace Goncalves.

Another one of Miller’s students Owen Madden added, "Like he might show a clip of The Office and explain how it relates to government and economics."

Miller was raised in Brevard County and explained his commitment to his students is deeply personal.

"I can see the difference that education makes. I didn't grow up in the best of circumstances, and really the only thing I have to making it through and being better is education," he said.

He wants to pass that same opportunity on to his students too.

"The students bring so much life to the job. You really never know what you're going to encounter. They're fun to teach,” Miller said.